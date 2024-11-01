Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 386,724 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 90.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386,724 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mercury General by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Mercury General stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. 12,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.39. Mercury General had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

