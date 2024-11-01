abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 585 ($7.59) and traded as high as GBX 585 ($7.59). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 585 ($7.59), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 585 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 585. The company has a market capitalization of £72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1,720.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About abrdn Japan Investment Trust

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

