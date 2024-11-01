abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 585 ($7.59) and traded as high as GBX 585 ($7.59). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 585 ($7.59), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
abrdn Japan Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 585 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 585. The company has a market capitalization of £72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1,720.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
About abrdn Japan Investment Trust
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Japan Investment Trust
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.