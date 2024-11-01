7,990 Shares in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,587,000.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Price Performance

AUSF opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Company Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

