7,990 Shares in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,587,000.
Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Price Performance
AUSF opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.92.
Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Company Profile
The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.