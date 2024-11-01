2,982 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 149,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 170.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE CRS opened at $149.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day moving average of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.