19,106 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,168,000 after acquiring an additional 746,263 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,595,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,514,000 after acquiring an additional 606,507 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 371,189 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 98,865 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.