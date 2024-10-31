Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 7.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.22. 80,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 116,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Youdao Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.11 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $181.88 million for the quarter.

Youdao Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youdao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Youdao, Inc. ( NYSE:DAO Free Report ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

