Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 7.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.22. 80,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 116,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.11 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.03.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $181.88 million for the quarter.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
