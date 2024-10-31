Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.22-$4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.58 billion. Xylem also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.240 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.67.

Xylem Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $8.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.16. 224,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,590. Xylem has a 52 week low of $91.42 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

