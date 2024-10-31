Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2024

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.22-$4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.58 billion. Xylem also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.240 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $8.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.16. 224,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,590. Xylem has a 52 week low of $91.42 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.