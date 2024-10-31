WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
WVS Financial Price Performance
WVFC stock remained flat at $12.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. WVS Financial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $23.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44.
WVS Financial Company Profile
