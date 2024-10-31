WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $5.25 on Thursday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,316,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,717. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

