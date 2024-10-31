West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $95,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $68,854,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $64,196,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.6% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 597,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,281,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $47,381,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 500,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.38. 114,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,853. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

