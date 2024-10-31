Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $219.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $213.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.28.

Shares of WM stock opened at $214.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.14 and a 200-day moving average of $208.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $162.03 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 29.7% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

