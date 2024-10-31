Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,861,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

