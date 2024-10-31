Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 99,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $5,166,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.9% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $148.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.79 and a 200-day moving average of $153.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.55%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

