Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:VUSB)

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2084 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB remained flat at $49.80 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 516,799 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

