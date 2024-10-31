Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Raised by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,031 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VCSH stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

