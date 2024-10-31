Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 7.1% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,076,000 after buying an additional 59,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $128.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $99.60 and a 12 month high of $131.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day moving average is $122.47.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

