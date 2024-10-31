Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Oak Harvest Investment Services’ 3rd Largest Position

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $128.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $99.60 and a 52 week high of $131.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

