Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 10.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $87,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

