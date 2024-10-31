Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.46 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 587003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

VAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Valaris from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark lowered shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $91.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,450,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,118.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,450,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 14.8% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Valaris by 14.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 5.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.8% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,520,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

