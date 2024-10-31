US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $116,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 743.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 177,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,915,000 after purchasing an additional 156,631 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.4% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $549.03. The stock had a trading volume of 255,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,745. The company has a market cap of $209.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.15 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $601.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.69 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $6,831,268. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

