United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

UPS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.10. 737,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,566. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

