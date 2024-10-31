United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 6,775 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,158 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 250,937 shares of the software company’s stock worth $129,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 165,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $86,164,000 after acquiring an additional 39,658 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the software company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.48 on Thursday, reaching $478.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,488. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.81. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $17,408,530. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

