Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-$585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.01 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.340-0.540 EPS.
Ultra Clean Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of UCTT traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 209,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,612. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 2.08.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $540.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.88 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
