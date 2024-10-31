Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-$585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.01 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.340-0.540 EPS.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of UCTT traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 209,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,612. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $540.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.88 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

