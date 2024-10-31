Turbo One Day Trading Volume Tops $112.56 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. Turbo has a total market capitalization of $626.57 million and approximately $112.56 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Turbo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Turbo has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Turbo Token Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 65,300,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00931465 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $176,128,320.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

