Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.62 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 64.10 ($0.83), with a volume of 1144045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.30 ($0.83).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68. The company has a market cap of £256.54 million, a PE ratio of 734.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.95.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

