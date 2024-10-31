Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. Trinity Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TRN stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.18. 26,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,212. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

