TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day moving average is $139.76. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,514.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,514.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,181. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

