Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 13500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Torrent Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.

