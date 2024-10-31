TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 257,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 738,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

TORM Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.38 million. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.77%. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TORM by 597.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the first quarter worth about $1,229,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TORM by 276.2% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 80,793 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,619,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

