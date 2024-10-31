Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.66 and traded as low as C$8.66. Top 20 Dividend Trust shares last traded at C$8.66, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.
Top 20 Dividend Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.66.
About Top 20 Dividend Trust
Top 20 Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end investment fund. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units with stable monthly distributions, and the opportunity for capital appreciation. The Trust provides holders of units with investment exposure to an equally-weighted portfolio, which consists of approximately 20 highest yielding securities (Portfolio Securities) included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.
