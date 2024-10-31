Tnf LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tnf LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVE opened at $195.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $149.61 and a 52-week high of $201.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.06.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.