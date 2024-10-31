Tilson Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 126,721 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 126,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,071,000 after purchasing an additional 881,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. The company has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.