Tilson Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,610 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,310 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,676,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 174,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 160,983 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $63.64 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

