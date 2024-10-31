Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $366.13 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $366.13 million and $7.61 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00036067 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,729,523,070 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

