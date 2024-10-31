The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.07. 137,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.20.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,459,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,459,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,303 shares of company stock worth $4,372,203 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

