The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) COO Sells $150,363.66 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $150,363.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,939.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

