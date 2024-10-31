The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.14. 11,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,278. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $193.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.60. Eastern has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Eastern

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.