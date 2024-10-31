The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stake Cut by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AES by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AES by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AES by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in AES by 4.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. Barclays lifted their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

AES Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The AES Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $22.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

