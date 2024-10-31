Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $636.89 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $636.89 million and approximately $22.17 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,030,417,409 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,893,907 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

