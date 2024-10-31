Tevis Investment Management Sells 179 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tevis Investment Management cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lennar by 37.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Lennar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $171.60 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $104.68 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.82 and its 200-day moving average is $167.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

