Ternium (TX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.36). Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ternium to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TX stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

