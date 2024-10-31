Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Trading Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Telson Mining Co. (CVE:TSN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 136,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Telson Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$167.95 million and a PE ratio of -15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67.

About Telson Mining

Telson Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

