TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Price

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

APAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 114,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,954. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 735.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

