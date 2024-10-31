Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 587 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 61.9% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,142.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle stock opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.14.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.25%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.30.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

