Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.34 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 59,817,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 80,135,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $77.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 12.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.