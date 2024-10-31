Sui (SUI) Price Hits $1.97 on Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Sui coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00002802 BTC on major exchanges. Sui has a total market capitalization of $5.45 billion and approximately $767.91 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sui has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 2.06706398 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 400 active market(s) with $769,809,684.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

