Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Announces Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.100 EPS.

NYSE SYK opened at $363.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stryker has a 12 month low of $264.85 and a 12 month high of $374.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

