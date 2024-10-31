STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) recently conducted its annual meeting of stockholders on October 29, 2024. The company, specializing in dermatological products and solutions, reported the outcomes of various voting matters during the meeting.

The meeting encompassed pivotal decisions including the election of five director nominees, the ratification of Marcum, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, and the approval of other essential business items raised during the session.

The election of director nominees resulted in unanimous approval for each candidate, symbolizing significant shareholder support. The detailed breakdown of votes cast for the individuals was as follows:

– Dr. Uri Geiger: 2,308,422 votes for, 141,987 votes withheld, and 1,039,279 broker non-votes.

– Dr. Irit Yaniv: 2,158,458 votes for, 21,972 votes withheld, and 1,039,279 broker non-votes.

– Christina Allgeier: 2,308,422 votes for, 141,987 votes withheld, and 1,039,279 broker non-votes.

– Shmuel Rubinstein: 2,173,350 votes for, 7,080 votes withheld, and 1,039,279 broker non-votes.

– Dr. Dolev Rafaeli: 2,308,422 votes for, 141,724 votes withheld, and 1,039,279 broker non-votes.

Furthermore, the selection of Marcum, LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the said fiscal year was met with approval by shareholders. The voting breakdown for this decision revealed 3,166,313 votes for, 53,201 votes against, 195 abstentions, and 0 broker non-votes.

Lastly, the approval for other miscellaneous business items met with approval. The vote count for this segment was 1,944,264 votes for, 232,596 votes against, 3,569 abstentions, and 1,039,279 broker non-votes.

In conclusion, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. successfully concluded its annual stockholder meeting with all proposed matters receiving significant shareholder approval. The company continues to uphold its commitment to transparency and accountability, ensuring alignment with shareholder interests.

The authorized signatory, Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, Chief Executive Officer, formally signed the report on behalf of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. on October 30, 2024.

This concludes the update on the outcomes of the recent annual meeting for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

