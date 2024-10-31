Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.400–0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.0 million-$905.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.9 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.40)-($0.35) EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on SRI. Stephens began coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.32). Stoneridge had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
