Stephenson & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 362.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,213,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 443.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $64.08.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Viking Therapeutics Stock: A Pre-Election Bet Worth Considering
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.